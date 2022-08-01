Chichester conservation champion honoured with national award

A stalwart of the Chichester wildfowling community has been celebrated for his contribution to country sports with the presentation of a newly-launched national award.

Maarten White was presented with the Payne-Gallwey Long Service Award by the UK’s largest shooting and conservation organisation, the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), at the Game Fair at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire.

The new award has been launched by BASC in recognition of twenty years or more local service as an officer of a club or syndicate, or for long-term volunteering at events.

Mr White has been a member of the Chichester Harbour Wildfowlers for almost 40 years, serving as committee member, vice chairman, vice president and trustee along the way. He has also spent time introducing young people to clay shooting and mentoring shooters of all ages.

Known affectionately as one of the ‘elder statesmen’ of Chichester Wildfowlers Association, Mr White has dedicated his life to the pursuit of country sports, the sustainability of habitats and facilitating opportunities for people to experience and appreciate our natural and wild landscapes.

He works to inspire people of all ages and abilities to embrace fieldsports, instilling in them a sense of privilege and honour to contribute to the landscape and its occupants whilst protecting it for future generations

Mr White said he was shocked and stunned to have been given the award. He said: “I’m a country person at heart. The country way of life is what I’ve always been involved in and I will be until the day I die. I am over the moon to receive this honour.”