Work is set to begin this winter on a major new housing development on the edge of Chichester.

Persimmon Homes South Coast has secured permission to build 165 properties off Madgwick Lane, close to the South Downs National Park and Goodwood Estate.

The plans include 115 private homes and 50 offered through shared equity or the First Homes scheme, alongside play areas and landscaping designed to support local wildlife.

Half of the private homes will be reserved for people with a strong local connection for the first six months of sales. A new access will be created from Madgwick Lane, with extra routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

The developer will contribute £640,000 towards A27 improvements and almost £2 million to public services and local priorities.

Persimmon said it worked with Chichester District Council to produce a design that reflects the area’s character and enhances biodiversity, including improvements to the River Lavant.

Darren Dancey, divisional operations director for Persimmon Homes, said: “We are delighted to have received planning permission for this beautiful development of 165 much-needed new homes in Chichester.

Our scheme offers energy-efficient new homes and wide areas of green space and that is perfect for families and first-time buyers who will have the opportunity to buy here with the low-cost home ownership options available.

“We are also proud to be funding much-needed improvements to the A27 and investing almost £2m into public services and other local priorities through our contributions.”