Chichester Councillor with decades of experience shortlisted for 'Lifetime Legend' award

Councillor Clare Apel.

A Chichester and City councillor with decades of experience under her belt has been shortlisted for a Lifetime Legend award by the Local Government Information Unity (LGIU).

When she first heard about the award, Councillor Clare Apel (Liberal Democrat) almost didn’t know what to make of it. “You don’t do it for the accolades or the awards,” she said. “You just get on with it because you want to help people.”

But there’s no doubting that, with 25 years in local government, she’s more than earned a spot of recognition. A single mother with a full time job, she put her name down for the District Council elections in 1999, when former district councillor Colin Tupper convinced her she’d be a good fit.

"He was one of a couple of councillors who I really admired for what they did,” Clare said. “And it sounded as though, by being a councillor, you could do something in your community that would make a big difference.”

After that it was off to the races. During her time in local government, Clare championed community activities and took a leading role in a range of good causes, becoming a founding trustee of homelessness charity Stonepillow.

She said that, for all the hard work and all the challenges of local government, its real joy is working alongside people who want to make a difference. “You meet some amazing people doing incredible stuff quietly and you can really, in the area you cover, help people. I’d like to think, if you spoke to my constituents, they’d say ‘whenever there’s a problem, she’ll come out and see us.’ I don’t believe in doing things over email.

"I just feel very strongly that a lot of people get a tough bite of life, and if you can help them a bit, you should.”

Competition for the shortlist was stiff, with some 350 nominations received across five categories, and Clare shares the bracket with councillors from Reading, Lincolnshire, Cardiff and Cherwell. The LGIU awards seek to recognise the nation’s most dedicated councillors in England, Wales and Scotland. Winners will be announced at the Guildhall in London on November 20.