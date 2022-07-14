Chichester cricket team celebrates stunning quincentenary match

In 1986 in the Eastgate pub, Chichester a plan was formulised by some friends to organise a cricket match, 36 years later and The Skulking Loafers played its 500th game of cricket.

They were originally called the Eastgate but decided to change the as they moved pubs, and were regulars at the Old New Inn, which became the Mainline. They noticed a poster in the style of a 1600’s sign which had written upon it ‘no skulking loafers’ and decided this should be the new name of the cricket team.

In the Skulking Loafer’s first 499 games they have won 236 matches, lost 252 and tied four, with seven abandoned.

Total team runs - 53,484

Total wickets taken - 3,062

Total number of players - 225

Most runs - Dave Burford (5,610)

Most wickets - Nick Pennicott (274)

Most appearances - Steve King (427)

Sadly the momentous five-hundredth game was not sealed with a victory as Bosham bossed their way to victory.

Skulking Loafers batted first and were struggling at 72-7 before Alex Burford (31 retired not out) and captain Lee Russell (18 not out) helped the team reach 125-8. When Bosham batted, Loafers' opening bowlers Alex Burford and Mark Harrison reduced them first to 40-5 after 8 overs before some robust middle order striking saw Bosham home with 10 balls and four wickets remaining.