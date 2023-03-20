Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester district bus service raises almost £2,000 in fees to help community

Chichester district bus service continues its service in the district and has raised almost £2,000 in booking fees to help community.

By Sam Pole
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:47 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:48 GMT

The Bourne Bus service continues successfully in 2023 with its free resident travel service through Thorney, Southbourne, Hambrook, Nutbourne and Westbourne for trips to Havant, Emsworth and Chichester.

The timetable has been changed and now finishes at 4pm, with the routes revised to make them as straightforward as possible and easier to understand. The service has taken out Patricia Way and added in Garsons Road in Southbourne for elderly or less active residents there, and also the Wren Centre in Westbourne to cover the two nearby housing estates.

The second bus for hire, a 15 seat Mercedes Sprinter with a disabled lift, has had a very busy time with many Christmas and birthday parties, weddings and social trips.

This bus has raised nearly £2,000 in booking fees since it launched last October to help keep the whole local community transport operation supported financially.

