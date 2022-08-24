Chichester District Council launch 'Operation Pearl' to target illegal shellfish harvesting

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A multi-agency operation has been launched to crackdown on shellfish being illegally harvested from Chichester Harbour.

Potentially hazardous shellfish were seized by authorities on Tuesday, August 17, as part of Operation Pearl.

Months of covert investigations had taken place to understand how the illegally harvested shellfish is reaching food businesses and consumers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has led to a number of agencies, including Chichester District Council, Sussex Police, the Food Standards Agency, National Food Crime Unit, Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority, and the Gangmaster Labour Abuse Authority, working together to tackle suspected harvesters and any businesses taking this product.

Chichester District Council said that this is a growing problem in coastal areas across the country.

Councillor Penny Plant, cabinet member for the environment and Chichester contract services at Chichester District Council said: “This is a very complex issue and one which we have been working on for some time. We have tried various ways to discourage harvesters from collecting shellfish from the harbour, and this work has led to a multi-agency approach. The fact that we are working with such a wide variety of partners on this operation and have collected so much evidence, sends a strong message to the harvesters, and the food businesses that buy from them, that we will not tolerate this behaviour.

"We would also like to thank members of the public who have assisted us with regular information on these matters.