Chichester District Culture Spark 2023: Family fun held at Petworth House with 'Art in Nature Day'

The event was held at Petworth House on Friday February 17 between 10am and 3pm. as part of Culture Spark festivities throughout the district.
Families were able to help create a community landscape work of art in the grounds of Petworth House, from the wood cuttings that the gardeners gather.
The event is a part of the Culture Spark celebrations in the district where events, live entertainment, and community projects will be held to celebrate the rich and diverse range of cultural and heritage experiences in the district.
This year's activities started on Sunday, January 29 between 9.30am and 1pm with a Community Sand Drawing Workshop on West Wittering Beach at East Head car park. and will continue with a variety of wonderful and exciting events across the district.
For more information, email: [email protected]