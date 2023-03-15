Chichester district residents and businesses have made their voices heard as parking changes are set to increase at the start of April.

On April 1, prices for parking in certain car park across the district will increase.

Both businesses and residents in the have had their say on the increase and believe that the price rise may stop them from coming onto the high street shopping.

Julia Grant, founder of Winter’s Moon in North Street, Chichester said: “Parking is always a tricky one.

“For a lot of visitors they’ll get a ticket and then their parking runs out and they’ve got to dash back to the car.

“If the parking was able to be changed so people paid on their exit rather than their entry, I think that would extend footfall.

West Street Deli’s, in Chichester, owner Jonathan Jones added: “The elephant in the room is parking charges.

"They’re ever increasing and that again will put people off coming into the city centre.”

Resident Jane Moore said: “Parking has definitely put me off on more than one occasion.

"Even though I live within driving distance to the city centre, there are times when I’d opt to go to Portsmouth to shop instead, because the parking there is often more accessible and a lot cheaper.

"It’s a shame, really, because I’d love to support some of the independent businesses we have here, but I can’t help but feel forced to go elsewhere.”

Ian Rose, from Chichester also agreed saying: “I don't go in now. Nothing of any use there. I can get coffee and cake at a garden centre and not pay for parking.

“The traffic is awful, the parking extortionate and the state of the city centre pavements are an absolute joke. Add in the terrible public transport and delays due to the trains, you need to be masochistic to go there.

“They should be reducing the charges to encourage people in.”

Louise Russell said: “What really annoys me is if I just need to pay some money in the bank and I am only stopping for five minutes, but have to pay a minimum charge of £2. The should be options for short stay.”

Kev Torode, from Chichester also agreed.

He said: “Yes, this will put me off going into town to shop as the council are going to extort more money from us anyway.

However not all believed that the charges would affect them coming onto the high street to go shopping.

Andrew Wingham said: “I only go to town when I actually need something , and it's still cheaper to drive and park than pay the bus fare especially when there's more than one of you. And if you do use the bus , you have to waste time waiting for it.”