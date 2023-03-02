Chichester district special school rated as Good in first inspection since joining Solent Academies Trust

A Chichester district special school, which joined the outstanding Solent Academies Trust in January 2019, has been awarded Good in its first inspection.

Littlegreen Academy, in Compton, is part of Solent Academies Trust and educates 82 boys with social, emotional and mental health needs, aged from seven to 16.

Inspectors judged Littlegreen Academy as Good across all areas of its rigorous inspection framework, concluding that: ‘Leaders prioritise pupils’ personal development.

Pupils learn about different types of relationships and consent. They have plentiful opportunities to discuss current affairs. For instance, pupils debate topics such as the war in Ukraine and equal rights.

Pupils learn about British values, including the importance of individual liberty and the rule of law.

They understand and appreciate different cultures and communities.

One Year 9 pupil echoed the views of his friends and said: “Everyone deserves to be treated with respect. We are all the same on the inside.”

The school’s leadership was also praised, the report stated ‘Leaders have very high expectations.

‘Leaders and governors have worked resolutely to create a school that is moving from strength to strength. Staff feel appreciated and morale is high.’

Principal, Louise Isa-Grada, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection, Littlegreen Academy is a good school.

"We would like to thank all the pupils, parents and staff in being such a supportive team. Together we will continue to move from strength to strength. We’re looking forward to the next chapter.”

Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Burt, said: “We are so proud and delighted with the very positive outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection at Littlegreen Academy. Our

school has been on a very significant journey of improvement since joining Solent Academies Trust in January 2019.

“It is testament to the hard work and continuous perseverance from our pupils, staff and our wider community to achieve this very well deserved outcome.

"We are so proud that our community now have a vibrant and stimulating learning environment that is carefully tailored to meet the needs of all our pupils.”

