Following a massive response from locals voicing their opinions on the roundabout, West Sussex County Council have responded with a statement.

Work to turn Westgate Roundabout, in Chichester, into the country’s third Dutch Style Roundabout is ending later this month – but residents say it’s a ‘a reason to avoid the city.’

On two Facebook posts about the controversial Chichester roundabout project, over 1,100 readers have commented their feelings towards it.

It’s been met with mixed reviews and it’s certainly been a major talking point for locals.

Steve Howard says: “What a waste of money when there was nothing wrong with the original roundabouts. Great idea though to slow down the flow of traffic through Chichester, whoever thought of that? What a dumb idea.”

Mike Trodd backed up concerns, commenting: “Destruction of the city centre, outrageous waste of tax payers money for a pointless woke agenda.”

However, others believe it will be a great solution for the city and commuters.

William Heslop said: “Love it... all junctions in built-up areas should prioritise people not in a vehicle. The definition of civilised is to look after those who are in a weaker position. Cyclists and pedestrians are human too…

"Too many people get behind a wheel and think they are better, entitled above others, it's pathetic...."

Julie Davies had a similar view. She said: “ We asked our readers for their thoughts on the new roundabout, and they all moaned… I like the roundabout. We should follow the Dutch's lead on cycling to be honest. Everyone is very fit and healthy over there!”

Sussex World reached out to the council to respond to concerns Chichester Observer readers had about the roundabout.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “West Sussex County Council has been involved as the highways authority to ensure that the roundabout complies with all relevant road design standards and safety requirements…

"The scheme has been subject to stage 1 and stage 2 road safety audits. On completion of the works a stage 3 road safety audit will be undertaken.”