Chichester ex-military man passes away aged 61
David Alexander Garrigan of Congleton, formerly of Chichester died peacefully on April 1st aged 61 after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family.
He was the beloved husband of Bianca, father to Rosie, Son of Jeanne and the Late Jack, and brother to Helen, Michael and John.
The funeral will take place at The Birches Crematorium, Holmes Chapel, Cheshire on Monday, 29th of April at 2 pm.
John Garrigan said: “My brother was a military gentleman. He loved his golf and was very much a family man who married the love of his life in 2015 and was sadly diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016. He’s battled long and hard with it and has unfortunately succumbed to it.”
Donations to East Cheshire Hospice via Whiston and Britland Funeral services, telephone 01565 632644.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.