He was the beloved husband of Bianca, father to Rosie, Son of Jeanne and the Late Jack, and brother to Helen, Michael and John.

The funeral will take place at The Birches Crematorium, Holmes Chapel, Cheshire on Monday, 29th of April at 2 pm.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

John Garrigan said: “My brother was a military gentleman. He loved his golf and was very much a family man who married the love of his life in 2015 and was sadly diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016. He’s battled long and hard with it and has unfortunately succumbed to it.”