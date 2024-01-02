Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owner Jade Wright said neighbours informed her of the theft on December 29 , and has been looking ever since.

The horse, named Rose, is a large female with chestnut brown hair and was stolen wearing a blue and red horse blanket. She usually stays in a field near St Giles Church in Merston, Chichester, and Ms Wright said the family check in on her every other day.

“She’s on her road, so we see her all the time, and all the neighbours keep an eye on her for us. And on the 29th, we got a phone call saying the gate had been broken out and someone had forced their wya out with the horse. We’ve put loads of posters up to try to get the word out.”

Miss Wright said the Rose isn’t worth very much, but has incredible sentimental value for her and her family, having cared for her for several years. “We’re beside ourselves,” she said. “I actually have chronic depression and Rose is one of my therapy animals. I’ve literally only just finished paying for her last month, and now she’s been stolen. It’s gutting.

"She's a perfect example of the breed, and very beautiful, but the thing is, she's old. She’s past foaling age. She’s not a carter because she’s too big. So there’s no point stealing her, she’s not worth any money, I don’t understand.”