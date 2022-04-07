Chichester Fire: Fire services provide update

Firefighters at the scene of the fire. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-220704-063929001

Fire service crews from across West Sussex, including Chichester Fire, East Wittering Fire Service, Bognor Fire, Selsey Fire, Littlehampton Fire and East Preston, were on the scene of the blaze until 12.30am.

The fire service added that all residents at the property were safe and had been accounted for.

A re-inspection took place by West Sussex Fire and Rescue this morning with the service calling the incident ‘closed’.