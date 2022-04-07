Chichester Fire: Fire services provide update

West Sussex Fire and Rescue have provided an update about the Chichester Fire which took place Wednesday night.

By Sam Pole
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:52 am
Firefighters at the scene of the fire. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-220704-063929001

Four fire engines were sent to the scene in Grove Road after West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) received a call just after 9.15pm.

Fire service crews from across West Sussex, including Chichester Fire, East Wittering Fire Service, Bognor Fire, Selsey Fire, Littlehampton Fire and East Preston, were on the scene of the blaze until 12.30am.

The fire service added that all residents at the property were safe and had been accounted for.

A re-inspection took place by West Sussex Fire and Rescue this morning with the service calling the incident ‘closed’.

The service tweeted: Thank you to local residents for your patience whilst we dealt with the fire.

East Preston