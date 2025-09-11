Chichester fish and chip shop marks 44th anniversary with birthday deal

A family-run fish and chip shop in Chichester is celebrating a milestone in style, by turning its birthday into a gift for the community.

La Fish, based at 110 The Hornet, has been serving Chichester since 1981. To mark its 44th anniversary, the shop is offering cod and chips for just £8,usually priced around £12.70, for ten nights only, starting Thursday 11 September.

“It’s our 44th birthday this year, but because we were upgrading the shop we couldn’t celebrate it at the time,” explained owner Yoddi Papa.

“So, we’re doing it now in September. It’s a once-in-a-generation thank-you; ten special nights of cod and chips for £8. We want to create a bit of theatre, a bit of noise, and remind people that we’re still here after 44 years.”

La Fish first opened its doors in 1981, when Adamos and Liza Papa fried their very first cod and chips on The Hornet. For many in Chichester, it quickly became the taste of Friday night.

When Adamos passed away, his son Yoddi took over, determined to carry on the legacy. “My dad was integral to the community, everyone knew him,” Yoddi said.

“He was generous and kind. I’ve tried to mould the business in my own way, whilst building on the great work he did.”

Over the decades, La Fish has raised an estimated £150,000 for local causes and charities. Since 1994, it has supported Stonepillow, Chichester’s homelessness charity, with Yoddi even helping to judge their annual Big Sleep Out cardboard shelter competition.

A photo from when La Fish celebrated their 40th anniversary.

“We’ve always believed in giving back,” Yoddi said. “A lot of the money we generate goes straight back into the community."

Like many takeaways, La Fish has faced challenges in recent years. Rising fish import costs, energy bills and wages have pushed up prices across the industry.

“Fish and chips have probably been the hardest hit in the last five or six years,” Yoddi admitted. “But even at £12.70, it’s still one of Britain’s little luxuries — a hot, golden treat that costs less than most pizzas or burgers."

Despite the pressures, La Fish has remained a constant in Chichester. Customers still travel from across West Sussex to queue up for their favourite cod amd chips, proof that the dish, and the shop, remain part of the city’s fabric.

For Yoddi, the anniversary is about more than food.

“Independent shops are really struggling,” he said. “Even some of the big chains come and go in Chichester. But we’re still here, still giving back, still thriving after 44 years.

“This celebration is our way of saying thank you. Ten nights only, cod & chips for £8. We hope everyone joins in.”