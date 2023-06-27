Chichester food charity is a 'lifeline' to struggling families across West Sussex

Dozens queued outside the chapel in Graylingwell on Friday afternoon to collect bags of delicious fresh food that otherwise would have gone to waste.

Community food hubs have been set up all around West Sussex by the charity UK Harvest, founded in Chichester, as a way to tackle food waste but also to help bring fresh food to people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers have the chance to pay a suggested donation of £5 for roughly £25 worth of food.

Jana Koor is one Chichester resident who visits the Graylingwell community food hub each week. A single mother of three, rising food prices and bills have put a huge strain on family finances, and UK Harvest is providing a vital lifeline for her.

Speaking to this newspaper, Jana said: “I moved [to Chichester] about six months ago. It was a lifeline. I was always told that I live in an expensive area, then I came to Chichester and the rent was more expensive, the water was 20 or 30 pounds more, all the normal household bills went up two or three times and I never used to have to pay for [my son’s] nursery, but I have to pay now.

“I got involved before Christmas because I found myself in a situation where my rent was more that it used to be but my income was still the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know anyone here, I’ve got not family here, I’m on my own, so coming to [the community food hub] and coming and talking to Nigel is really nice.”

Jana said she was running a similar charity before she moved to Chichester, and now finds herself on the receiving end of the kindness.

"I was supporting young carers and children with mental health issues. I used to collet donations and make Christmas eve boxes, Easter boxes, and summer activities and then my mission was to create another. I came over here, and had a completely different situation in the family.

"I’m one of the people that I used to help – I was really nervous to come in here. I was uncomfortable, but Nigel, he’s wonderful. He makes sure you’re at east, he explains what it’s about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everybody is welcome because it all helps fighting with food waste. It has really helped.”

The Nourish Hub not only helps to keep cupboards full, but can also be a way to enjoy a chat with a friendly face.

"I made quite a few friends,” Jana added, “It helps parents who struggle.”

It also keeps Jana’s kids busy when they chip in with the cooking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I come home and my two girls and Oscar ask ‘what are we doing?’ and we end up having family time where we all cook together. It sort of gives you another activity to do.”The charity was founded in Chichester in 2016 by Yvonne Thomson.

As well as Graylingwell, the charity runs food hubs in Midhurst, Tangmere, Selsey, Oving Portfield, Whyke, East Wittering, Parklands, Bognor Regis, Petworth, Haywards Heath, Crawley, Worthing and Storrington.