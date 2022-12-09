Chichester foodbank is running out of food for the first time in ten years, a volunteer has said.

The news comes as Chichester Cathedral’s community announced it would try and raised more than 250kg for the vital service, which supports people across the district.

Additional donation points have been set up around the 940-year-old place of worship, with contributions going to Chichester District Foodbank.

Currently marking its tenth anniversary, the Foodbank is a project founded by local churches and community groups, working together towards stopping hunger in the Chichester district.

People can use many donations points around the cathedral.

Maggie Saffery is part of the team at the foodbank, and also an active member of the Cathedral community. She said: "For the first time in ten years the Foodbank is running out of food. We are experiencing hungry children and adults coming to the Distribution Centre. Many have turned off their power, so great is the fear that they will not be able to pay their rent.

"The majority of Foodbank users are in work, some even have more than one job; wages are low and the cost of living is sky­rocketing. We regularly see junior nurses and teachers. 250kg of food donations would be wonderful, to exceed the target would be miraculous."

The Cathedral's Canon Chancellor, The Reverend Dr Daniel Inman, said: "Through our new Vision we are seeking to build a community in love, compassion and hospitality- encouraging each other to step out in faith and hope. We have enjoyed a long relationship with the Foodbank, and invite others to join us in building up those who are in crisis."