Chichester fundraiser for victims of earthquake in Turkey and Syria raises £3,715

Generous Chichester residents have helped to raise £3,715 for victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Members of Chichester Rotary Club have been collecting funds at the Market Cross over the past few weeks after the countries were hit by a series of earthquakes earlier this month.

Richard Worsley, communications chairman of the club, said: “A big thank you to all generous Chichester people who gave massive support for victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria on February 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chichester Rotarians organised collections last weekend at the Cross and the Canal laser light shows raising a massive combined total of £3,715. It was marvellous to be joined at the Cross by a Kurdish family who live locally and who gave support on Sunday afternoon with coffee and biscuits. A family member made the accompanying drawing saying, ‘thank you for your money, it helps a lot’.”Bob Syme, president of Chichester Priory Rotary Club said: “Rotary always acts in a humanitarian way whenever there are tragedies. Some of the proceeds will go to provide ShelterBoxes for the relief of homeless families and the remaining funds will go direct to local Rotary clubs in the earthquake area to provide speedy and effective relief.”

Picture courtesy of Chichester Rotary Club

​Rohilat Mahmoud, a receptionist at Chichester Tailors in Cooper Street has also been raising money for her friends and family in Syria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told The Chichester Observer and Sussex World last week: "I can’t sleep until 4am thinking about them. They were left behind and I can’t go back because I have little children. I’m hurting."