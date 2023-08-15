Mad Hatters Asylum, on the Terminus Industrial Centre in Chichester, will open its doors to grapplers from all over the country on August 26 in a bid to raise money for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust, which provides nursing care at home for children with terminal conditions.

Participants will be invited to the gym from 11am for three hours of open Brazilian Jiu Jitsu sparring and practice. Competitors, athletes and hobbyists from any organisation are welcome to join, but tickets cost £15 each – with all proceeds destined for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu lifestyle brand Scramble is also on board, and grapplers are encouraged to bring plenty of pocket money in the hopes of nabbing exclusive apparel, merchandise and training equipment. Advertising them under the banner of ‘Solid Ground’, the brand – which manufactures bags, clothing and kit inspired by Brazilian Jiu Jitsu – has been involved with open mats like this all over the country, with a previous event taking place at Ippon Gym in Bournemouth, owned by former UFC contender Jeff Lawson.

Mad Hatters Asylum in Chichester. Photo: Jack Magee

"It embodies what we have always strived for,” said Mad Hatters Asylum owner Jack Magee. “We want to fill this space with like-minded people who train together and give back to this sport we all love. And to be able to raise money for a local charity while we do it is incredibly rewarding. It makes me feel proud of the Mad Hatters team.”

After opening the doors to its new, best-in-class, facility earlier this year, Mad Hatters Asylum runs kickboxing, mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and yoga classes seven days a week. Events like this, Mr Magee hopes, will make Mad Hatters the premier spot for martial arts training in Sussex.