Chichester Harbour to benefit from Southern Water's new scheme to reduce storm overflows

Chichester Harbour is set to benefit from a new scheme by Southern Water to reduce storm overflows.

A series of nature-based and engineering solutions aimed at reducing storm overflows into Chichester Harbour are being planned for communities in Hampshire and West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigations are underway to help Southern Water decide what measures are needed to cut storm overflows from Thornham Wastewater Treatment Works, which discharges into Chichester Harbour when sewers and the site become overloaded with surface and groundwater.

The company said possible solutions could include relining or replacing sewer pipes to prevent groundwater entering the network, as well as introducing Sustainable Drainage Schemes (SuDS) such as raingardens, water butts and swales to slow the flow of surface water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This work is part of Southern Water’s £1.5 billion Clean Rivers and Seas Plan, which aims to reduce storm overflow discharges and protect the environment across Hampshire, Kent, Sussex and the Isle of Wight.

The efforts in Chichester Harbour also form a key strand of the Three Harbours Partnership, alongside Langstone and Pagham, where organisations are working together to improve water quality, enhance biodiversity and support carbon capture.

Southern Water's Clean Rivers and Seas Task Force is currently carrying out surveys of the wastewater network in the Emsworth, Southbourne, Nutbourne and Chidham areas.

Jon Yates, Head of Delivery for the Clean Rivers and Seas Task Force, said: “We’re delighted to start work on reducing storm overflows in this much-loved area of the Hampshire and Sussex coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our teams will be visible on the ground in Emsworth and the villages along the A259, working to investigate our network and identify areas for improvement. This initial investigation stage will last around three months before we start to look at rolling out solutions that will make a real difference in reducing overflows."

Customers in these communities can find out more about the surveys and future interventions at a special drop-in event.

The event to be held on Friday 12 September, at St John’s Church at Main Road, Stein Rd, A259, Southbourne PO10 8LB in Southbourne, between 1pm and 8pm.

Southern Water recently announced a £4 million scheme to cut storm overflows at Bognor Regis, with a similar project under way at Bosham, close to the sites now being investigated along Chichester Harbour.

The company is also investing £170 million in the Portsmouth Harbour area to improve water quality and safeguard shellfish