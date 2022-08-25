Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester High School has celebrated a historic day as for the first time it has received student’s GCSE results who studied solely at the newly formulated academy.

This cohort began their GCSE’s after lockdown 1, were sent home as a year group in their autumn term and showed their resilience during lockdown 2 and through the many other COVID related disruptions since then.

In spite of these challenges, this year group has continued to make progress at CHS. Their English and Maths grades beat those of 2019 and their commitment to ensuring their success in every subject has been our best results in the Arts, Humanities, PE, and vocational courses.

Nick Carroll, head of year eleven, said: "The students have shown brilliant resilience; they have shown amazing amounts of character and courage. Pride is the big word we want to use because they’ve just been phenomenal.”

Headteacher Joanne McKeown said: "What we learned through Covid was that we were making calls all the time to families and to children and we wanted to continue that, so we got a team of 5 tutors known as ACE tutors, for our most disadvantaged pupils.”

Sue Lambourne ACE "ACE stands for A Champion for Everyone, we mainly provide our students support, motivation and organisation.”

“We meet with the students once a week to find out from them where they are struggling and make plans and set them targets.”

"We are absolutely thrilled with the impact of the ACE tutors and the closing of the gap between the other students.

"Their results are way above our previous expectation.”

Harrison Simons, 16, a student who received ACE tutoring said: “I’m really happy with how I’ve done and I’m looking forward to going to sixth-form to do Maths, Physics and Geography. The two years were really difficult with the lockdowns and covid and we had to work really hard to fit everything into a shortened timescale. We are all very proud of each other.”

Mrs McKeown, headteacher, continued: “I would like to thank our incredible staff for their hard work and exceptional pastoral care and to our committed parents and carers, for their unwavering support. Finally, and more importantly, thank you to our year 11 students for their hard work.”

Sarah Slade, mother of Joseph an ACE tutee, said: “He’s done well, he got his grades to get into A-level, I’m very very proud.”

"I think for him it has been really useful for someone to check in with him, I’ve got to say the school as a whole has been brilliant in supporting him with his dyslexia” “They’ve been great at keeping an eye on him and checking he’s okay. It is also very useful for me to have a contact to speak to who will get back to you within a day.

Whatever needs he has, they have provided. When he’s found it overwhelming, it is great to have someone to support him.

Mrs Lewry, Deputy Headteacher said, “These GCSE grades now provide the springboard to a range of exciting opportunities that lie ahead for them - behind each and every grade is a personal story; today’s results are a reward for the hard work within those stories, so once again well done to The Class of 2022!”.

Joseph was with two friends and he commented: “I’m quite pleased with my results, I passed everything. I’m going to study Ancient History, Classical Civilisations and Politics.

Fellow student Hari said: “I’m very happy with my results, I didn’t think I was going to pass maths, I’m going to study, Philosophy, Business and Classical Civilisations.”

She was with Georgia who said: “I passed everything and got nines in everything I am studying next year, and I will be staying here to do Maths, Biology and Chemisty”

“We’re glad to be finished and hang out with friends, take a well deserved break and sleep a lot!”

Mrs Keown added: "Today is about the pupils, see them being able to go on to the destinations that they choose, their surprise that they have done better. Seeing them today congratulating everyone for their results and being really excited for each other. We havent had this since 2019.

And its great because this is the first proper set of results for Chichester High School, this cohort of children didnt join the girl’s school or the boy’s school, so this is a really hostoric moments, and this year group have made the best progress ever because we made a curriculum for them, that was based upon what they wanted to study”.

