In the wake of a pandemic, the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, and with gas and energy bills soaring, it’s no wonder we are seeing a number of changes in our towns and city centres.

But despite the doom and gloom of social media and images of empty shops gathering dust, a quick look at the year behind us paints a picture of optimism and faith in Chichester’s city centre.

Inevitably there were departures, but in many cases that has provided fertile ground for new investors looking to make their mark on the high street.

Next’s departure from the Corn Exchange building in East Street created a domino effect as New Look moved in from across the road. New Look's site was then taken over by Sports Direct and high-end fashion retailer Flannels with the pair taking up half of the building each. The former Sports Direct site in North Street is now empty.

Another unit that has been left empty is Greggs. The bakery giant outgrew its tiny store in North Street, and in September, took it’s sausage roll operation to a ‘mega Greggs’ over two floors in the old Pret A Manger building.

Anyone looking to dine on more than a steak bake can now book a table at The Ivy, which opened in the old Topshop site in East Street in June. Plans had been revealed in September last year and the project was changed a number of times before finally opening its doors in the summer.

Spa treatment store Champney’s closed down in April and the site remains empty.

Tucked away behind South Street is the new micro-pub The Crafty Bishop which was welcomed with open arms by beer lovers in July. Perfect for sneaking off from the bustle of South Street for a pint or two while Christmas shopping.

South Street stalwarts Dave and Adrian shut the beloved Present Surprise in September as they head into retirement for long walks and travels with ‘the boss’: their dog, Edward.

While the city isn’t short of places to grab a pizza, the sourdough aficionados at Franco Manca have certainly been a welcome addition to the centre after opening in the Russell and Bromley shop.

This year we also said farewell to the friendly faces at The Exclusive Cake Shop and Vintage Tea Rooms in North Street. In the spring, the family-run business made the sad announcement they would no longer be trading from the shop. The team are still offering bespoke cakes and hampers for delivery and can be contacted at [email protected]

Over the road, Cubitt and West estate agents set up shop in the former Henning’s Wine Merchants unit.

Trespass shut its North Street shop after two years of ‘closing down’ sales. The empty unit then became home to Closs and Hamblin after the haberdashers downsized from its huge shop a stone’s throw away.

We lost Jack Wills from its iconic knapped flint home in North Street but the Georgian building was soon snapped up as business woman Melanie Luckes set out plans to turn the site into a restaurant.

As recently as this week, fashion and homeware outlet Joules shut its doors in East Street after the company went into administration. But, when one door closes another one opens, and the same is true of fashion and homeware outlets as Oliver Bonas welcomed Christmas shoppers into its brand-new East Street branch this week.

Not a single coffee shop… can it be?

