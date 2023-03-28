Chichester homeless charity worker to walk from Chichester to Brighton to help raise money to tackle homelessness

A worker for a homeless charity in Chichester will be march from Chichester to Brighton to help raise money to tackle homelessness.

Rachel Hole who runs Stonepillow’s integrated health team and is a Mental Health practitioner will be marching from the Stonepillow Chichester Hub to Brighton Town hall starting on Wednesday, March 29 to Friday March 31 to raise awareness of the work of those who have multiple disadvantages and are marginalised by society as well as to raise awareness about homelessness and rough sleeping.

Rachel said: “In my professional life I work on a daily basis with people who are experiencing homelessness and have been marginalised by society.

"On a personal level, as a trans woman myself, I have experienced some of the disadvantages that assumption and prejudice can bring. I want to inspire others who may feel marginalised, to be seen; to reject isolation and to own their place in the world with pride.

“So I am taking on my own personal pilgrimage. I will be starting at Stonepillow Chichester Hub, with nothing but my clothes, and walking from Chichester to Brighton over three days, accessing support from different homelessness charities and services along the way.

"I seek to raise awareness for the most marginalised groups including racialised communities, women and girls, people with physical and mental health needs and LGTQI+ people alongside homelessness. I want to shine a light on the struggles that these people can face on a daily basis”

