Chichester Hospital Radio
During Mr Moore's year as Master of the Lodge he collected £2,000 for hospital radio and the Chestnut Tree Children's Hospice.
The Freemasons collect money for many local and national charities. Charity forms a huge part of what Freemasonary is about, and Hospital Radio is pleased they thought of them.
Chichester Hospital Radio has served the patients in St Richard's Hospital for more than 50 years and 18 months ago was awarded the Queens Award for Voluntary Service.
Like many charities we are looking for people to join us, and as long as you're over 16 years old, and interested in serving people who are in need of being cheered up then contact us on 01243 788122 ext 33000