Chichester Hospital Radio receives The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service In 50th Anniversary Year

Chichester Hospital Broadcasting Association (CHR) a group of radio volunteers based at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester have just been awarded The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Led by Chair and Head of Programmes Pete Crew, the radio station has managed to continue to broadcast to the patients, staff and visitors to St Richard’s Hospital during the pandemic, twenty four hours a day even though some members haven’t always been able to get the studios.

Alongside live presenters, Gosport resident Mr Crew who has just celebrated his 40th year with the station, has managed to schedule pre-recorded shows and programmes created at home as well as vintage comedy and concerts.

He said, “Although our service is broadcast from Chichester, technology has allowed us to create and contribute from remote locations.

“One programme features presenters living in various places such as Midhurst, Pulborough, Bognor, Margate and Poole. They each record their various segments and send them to me in Gosport to compile the programme – which sounds as if they are all talking to each other.

“Unfortunately because of COVID concerns, the members can’t get into the wards at the moment.”

Membership is open to students over 16, those interested in media and retired people looking for a new challenge. All training is provided free of charge by industry professionals.

Many of the group’s members have benefitted from the professional training given by CHR to go onto professional broadcasting.

Chichester Hospitals Broadcasting Association were found in 1972 so this is their 50th Anniversary year.

They were nominated by the former Mayor of Chichester Richard Plowman.

CHR is one of 244 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. This work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways in which fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee. Recipients are announced each year on 2nd June, the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation. Award winners this year are wonderfully diverse.

They include volunteer groups from across the UK, including: a rural support group for farmers in Shropshire; a community magazine addressing isolation in the Western Isles; a running club engaging all ages in County Tyrone; a film academy and community hub based in South Wales, and a food bank in Greater London feeding vulnerable individuals and providing training opportunities.

Representatives of Chichester Hospital Radio will receive the award crystal and certificate from Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex is Mrs Susan Pyper later this summer.

In addition, two volunteers from CHR will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2023, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.