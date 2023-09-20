Chichester hotel could be used to house people seeking asylum, councils confirm

A leading Chichester hotel could be used to house people seeking asylum, the Home Office has reportedly informed West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council.

A joint statement was issued by the two councils in response to a request from the Chichester Observer following comment on social media about the future of the Chichester Park Hotel at Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett Road, Chichester. A member of the hotel's staff said as many as 45 jobs could be lost after it was announced the Chichester Park Hotel is to change hands.

A hotel spokesperson confirmed rumours of the sale earlier this week, saying the hotel will no longer be accepting guests as of September 26.

The news has led to concerns Chichester could lose an important local asset, with the hotel’s gym, swimming pool and venue facilities no longer available for use.

The Chichester Park Hotel. Photo. Google maps.

Chichester District councillor Henry Potter (Conservative) said he has been in touch with several constituents who had raised concerns. “The people that have written to me are worried about losing somewhere to go to eat and the bar facilities there. There’s a huge number of wakes which take place there, since the crematorium is around the corner. The whole community is going to suffer in the long term.”

A hotel staff member added that he was ‘worried’ for colleagues who stand to lose their jobs. "They’ve asked us to cancel all the bookings. That’s 1,000 bookings to get through. That’s all the Christmas parties, all the Christmas packages. Everything, basically,” they said.

"We don’t have many hotels like this in Chichester, it brings so much to the city, and it’s just so gutting to lose it. We deal with Goodwood, Rolls Royce, the Rotary Club, the Harbour. You name it, we’ve worked with them. There should have been consultation about a changeover of this size. I’m worried about my colleagues, people who are going to lose their jobs, I’m worried about the city I live in."

The councils' statement, which did not name the hotel but was issued in response to questions about Chichester Park Hotel, said: “West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council have recently been advised by the Home Office that a hotel in the Chichester area is being considered for use as contingency accommodation for people seeking asylum. Decisions around use of hotels and placements for those seeking asylum are made by the Home Office. We are not involved in the decision-making process. Should members of the public wish to contact the Home Office directly they can be contacted on [email protected] or by calling 0207 035 4848."

All the Home Office would say in response to the Observer's request for comment was: "We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6 million a day. The Home Office is committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer.”

Despite a request for a comment from Chichester Conservative MP and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, none had been received at the time this week's newspaper went to press on Wednesday, September 20.

Chichester Park Hotel's own website appeared to be off line when the Observer attempted to access it but Booking.com described it in these words: "On the outskirts of historic Chichester, Chichester Park Hotel features a stylish bistro and free on-site parking. Goodwood Circuit is just a 2-minute drive away.

