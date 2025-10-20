A shop on Chichester’s North Street has closed its doors, with a new shop front already replacing it.

All That Glitters sold a wide range of hypoallergenic jewellery and accessories in a boutique setting with reasonable prices.

On the Great Sussex Way website, a description read: “The family strives to sell everything a girl could want, starting for prom, with pretty necklaces & clutch bags, to bridal sets.”

The shop had a final sale, with signs indicating that the store was imminently closing. They read: “Closing down sale. Everything must go.”

Later this October, the ‘All That Glitters’ sign has been replaced with ‘The Wow Factor’.

It has not yet been confirmed when this new store will open