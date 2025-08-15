Chichester: Indian restaurant scoops 'fine dining restaurant of the year' prize at English Curry Awards

Masala City has been crowned ‘Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year’ at the prestigious English Curry Awards 2025.

Located on St Pancras in Chichester, Masala City offers a special Indian dining experience with a menu that celebrates authentic flavours, fresh ingredients, and modern presentation.

Upon receiving the award, Co-owner Murad Hossain said: “This victory is for you, our amazing customers and the wonderful community of Chichester. Thank you for your support, love, and trust.

“We celebrate together!"

Murad Hossain and his sons. (Photo: Alamin Media)

The English Curry Awards, held on 11th August at The Eastside Rooms in Birmingham, are among the UK’s most highly regarded culinary events, spotlighting the very best in the curry and fine dining industry.

Hundreds of restaurants from across the country were considered, with winners representing the crème de la crème of chefs, restaurateurs, and hospitality teams nationwide.

The ceremony welcomed industry leaders, food critics, and passionate curry lovers from across the UK, honouring innovation, quality, and exceptional dining experiences.