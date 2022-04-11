Chichester is 'most chilled-out city in the UK'

The study conducted by vaping experts IndeJuice used ONS well-being data to analyse levels of happiness, life satisfaction, anxiety and worthwhile in every city in the United Kingdom to establish which city is the most and least 'chilled-out'.

Chichester was named the most chilled out city in the UK with a chilled out index score of eight.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes as a result of Chichester surveying as the city with the highest ranking of life satisfaction and happiness as well as second highest ranking when it comes to feeling worthwhile.

East Street, Chichester. Picture by Kate Shemilt

Chichester also ranks as the fourth least anxious city in the UK, contributing to its status as the most chilled out city in the UK.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from IndeJuice said: “The current climate of the UK is undoubtedly a stressful one, so it is vital to prioritise relaxation where we can.

"These findings offer a fascinating insight into which cities in the UK have higher levels of well-being and relaxation and serves as a useful guide to anyone seeking a more relaxed lifestyle.”