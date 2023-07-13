NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Chichester is one of the most pet friendly staycation cities in the UK, new study says

Chichester came fourth in a list of the most pet-friendly cities in the UK.
By Connor Gormley
Published 13th Jul 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST

Compiled by the experts at Airbnb management company GuestReady, the list looked at the number of Airbnb listings in each city which allow you to bring a pet.

Carlisle topped the list, with nearly 59.8 per cent of the Airbnb listings allowing guests to bring their four-legged friends along with them.famous for its historic castle and cathedral, the Cumbrian city offered 61 pet friendly stays out of 102 listings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hereford came in second, with 49 per cent of its Airbnb bookings considered pet friendly, closely followed by Lancaster, and then by Chichester – where 43.6 per cent of properties allow owners to bring their pets.

Most Popular
Chichester is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the UK, study suggests. Photo: Connor GormleyChichester is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the UK, study suggests. Photo: Connor Gormley
Chichester is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the UK, study suggests. Photo: Connor Gormley

London was roundly found to be the least pet friendly in the UK, according to the study, with just 11.1 per cent of analysed properties allowing pets.

A spokesperson for Guest Ready said: “For many people, pets are like family, so leaving them in kennels or with strangers when going on holiday doesn’t feel like a viable option. Therefore, it is particularly useful to know which cities are the most accommodating of pets, ahead of planning your trip.

“The findings reveal that larger cities such as London, Birmingham and Liverpool offer some of the fewest options for those looking to bring their furry friends away with them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is perhaps due to some Airbnb hosts seeing pets in their property as a cleaning expense they would rather avoid, especially if demand for accommodation is high in their city and they don’t need to compete as much with other listings.”

To find out more, and for the full list, visit GuestReady.com

Read more

Latest figures show Southern Water has improved its environmental record but remains among worst performers in the country

Related topics:AirbnbSouthern WaterLondonHereford