Chichester has been named the most accident prone city in the UK by a new study which uses data on the number of reported road accidents in areas across the UK.

Compiled by the team at Claims.co.uk, the study ranks each of the UK’s cities out of ten based on road accident and fatality report data from the last 12 months.

With a higher accident rate than bigger cities like London, Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester, Chichester tops out the list with a rating of 6.9 out of 10. The city isn’t just dangerous for drivers, it’s deadly. Or so the study claims, pointing to the fact that there are 5.6 fatal accidents per 100,000 residents in Chichester.

Chichester was also found to have the second-highest number of reported collisions. With 232 accidents per 100,000 residents, there are 54 per cent more accidents in Chichester than in the rest of the country.

Other cities in the top ten include Winchester, Westminster, Lancaster, Portsmouth and Stirling.

At the other end of the scale to Chichester is Cardiff, which scored just 0.1 out of 10. They had an extremely low number of fatal accidents – just 0.7 per 100,000 residents – and a similarly low number of road traffic accidents at just 74 per 100,000 residents.

A spokesperson for Claims.co.uk said: “It’s crucial that all drivers, whether a resident or visitor, recognize the elevated risks in areas that report high rates of accidents – particularly Chichester, Westminster, and Winchester.”