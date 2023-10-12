BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Chichester is the most accident prone city in the UK, new study says

Chichester has been named the most accident prone city in the UK by a new study which uses data on the number of reported road accidents in areas across the UK.
By Connor Gormley
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Compiled by the team at Claims.co.uk, the study ranks each of the UK’s cities out of ten based on road accident and fatality report data from the last 12 months.

With a higher accident rate than bigger cities like London, Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester, Chichester tops out the list with a rating of 6.9 out of 10. The city isn’t just dangerous for drivers, it’s deadly. Or so the study claims, pointing to the fact that there are 5.6 fatal accidents per 100,000 residents in Chichester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chichester was also found to have the second-highest number of reported collisions. With 232 accidents per 100,000 residents, there are 54 per cent more accidents in Chichester than in the rest of the country.

Most Popular
Chichester could be most accident prone city in the UK, a new study has suggested.Chichester could be most accident prone city in the UK, a new study has suggested.
Chichester could be most accident prone city in the UK, a new study has suggested.

Other cities in the top ten include Winchester, Westminster, Lancaster, Portsmouth and Stirling.

At the other end of the scale to Chichester is Cardiff, which scored just 0.1 out of 10. They had an extremely low number of fatal accidents – just 0.7 per 100,000 residents – and a similarly low number of road traffic accidents at just 74 per 100,000 residents.

A spokesperson for Claims.co.uk said: “It’s crucial that all drivers, whether a resident or visitor, recognize the elevated risks in areas that report high rates of accidents – particularly Chichester, Westminster, and Winchester.”

“It’s important to remain vigilant in these areas when driving to ensure the safety of both passengers and pedestrians.”

Related topics:CardiffWinchesterManchesterLiverpoolBirminghamLondonPortsmouth