Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Lilly, 60, will be showing off his talent on our televisions on Thursday evenings, with the first episode airing on August 25 at 9pm.

Speaking about his experience on the show, David said: "I learnt that I could do lots of different things in jewellery making that I had never done before, the vast majority are things that I would never have thought of making.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The most interesting part is that we were given a restricted amount of materials and we had to work with boundaries, like a limited amount of time.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

David Lilly from Chichester will be taking part in BBC Two's series All That Glitters. Pic by Paul Husband.

"I think it's always interesting to have boundaries to work in because invariably the piece that you make is better!”

David lives in Chichester with his husband and sees making jewellery as a form of personal expression. His daring sense of style comes from his personality and his unique perspective as a colourblind person, while his pieces have been described as bold and in-your-face.

Filmed in Birmingham’s revered jewellery quarter, host Katherine Ryan is joined by jewellery-designing royalty Shaun Leane and new judge, Dinny Hall.

It will be up to them who will be named ‘Jeweller of the Week ‘and who will be heading home.

Each episode sees the jewellers create different pieces of jewellery for some very special clients from all walks of life, including a celebrity client who waltzes into the workshop for a red-carpet necklace.