Chichester Jobcentre increase labour force to help residents seek employment

Chichester Jobcentre have spoken of the successes that its work coaches have brough, helping find employment in the area.

Emma Wareham, Partnership Manager at Chichester Jobcentre said: “Across our jobcentres, work coaches provide every jobseeker with tailored support, helping to build confidence and develop new skills, so breaking down the barriers for those re-entering the workforce. The focus being for people over 50 or those who have been out of work due to ill health.

“Increasing the labour force is a key activity in order to help businesses fill their vacancies.

"Locally we’ve been working with Care, Hospitality and Retail sectors. To support this we are holding regular jobs fairs and held a Care Sector-based Work Academy Programme

(SWAP) in January helping jobseekers secure work. Meanwhile jobseekers can find their perfect match by searching our DWP ‘FindaJob’ website, which has thousands of jobs on offer.

“For work coaches it’s really inspiring to see how the help they give to individual jobseekers makes a positive difference to their life.”

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP said: “It’s encouraging to see that more people are moving into work, as we know that being in employment is the best way to deliver financial security, skills and confidence.

“We’ve also made huge progress for everyone looking to boost their earnings or land a new role, with the employment rate increasing and more people joining payrolls.