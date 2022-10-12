Chichester Jobcentre to fill roles in bars and restaurants

Using the support of work coaches and Jobcentre’s website offering information for those struggling to find work, Chichester’s branch is working with the hospitality industry to help secure work for people who are out of work and help fill roles in cafés, bars and restaurants around the city.

Emma Wareham, West Sussex Partnership manager from Chichester jobcentre said: “With the festive season fast approaching the hospitality industry is working with Jobcentre Plus to fill thousands of jobs. Importantly our dedicated online hospitality section means there is 24-hour information for jobseekers. Jobcentre work coaches are focussed on helping employers get the people they and the economy needs, regularly hosting hospitality specific recruitment events. Many even offer jobs on the spot.

“Our ‘Find a Job’ website, a DWP portal, signposts claimants to jobs, where 11,000 jobs alone in hospitality and catering.”

Chichester Jobcentre. Picture via Google Streetview

“From job opportunities in jobcentres to skills academies for people considering a new career, there’s a huge amount of help available, and our work coaches are working tirelessly to get people at any age, or career stage, into rewarding and stable employment.”

DWP Minister of State, Victoria Prentis MP said: “Today’s figures show the strength of our labour market; our unemployment rate remains at a near record low and there are a high number of people on payrolls. To support economic growth it is vital we encourage workers into the labour market, making the most of the skills and experience this country holds whilst tackling the barriers jobseekers face.

“We recently made changes to Universal Credit and our older workers’ offer so even more claimants receive intensive support from a dedicated Work Coach, to help them not only get into work, but also to seize opportunities and increase their job

prospects and pay.

“We are committed to looking after the most vulnerable which is why we are delivering at least £1,200 of support to families this winter while also saving households an average of £1,000 a year through our Energy Price Guarantee.”