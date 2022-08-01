Chichester law firm raises £3500 for local brain injury charity, Headway Sussex

Chichester law firm George Ide LLP walked 17 miles along the South Downs Way in June to fundraise for brain injury charity Headway Sussex and exceeded their target of £2,000.

Headway Sussex charity staff and client members are extremely grateful to the team at George Ide LLP Solicitors for raising £3,500 through their sponsored walk along the South Downs Way. Staff from George Ide Solicitors were joined by clients, friends, family, dogs and Headway Sussex Trustees on a sunny Saturday for the scenic walk across Sussex.

Headway Sussex supports people who live with an acquired brain injury.

This could be as a result of an accident, infection, tumour, sporting injury, aneurysm, assault or stroke.

All can be life-changing for the person involved and cause considerable impact on their family members.

Chichester personal injury solicitors George Ide LLP regularly provide help and support to victims of acquired brain injury and their families.

Many of the team who took part have represented clients who have suffered traumatic experiences so they have seen first-hand the challenges people face on a daily basis.

Joining the team was Rusty Brown, a below knee amputee and remarkable former client of George Ide. Rusty has bravely and cheerfully got his life back following a horrific head-on car crash and was a member of the George Ide Stride team.

Reflecting on the walk organiser Paul Fretwell, partner at George Ide LLP said

“Everyone involved in the George Ide Stride enjoyed a grand day out in the beautiful South Downs and we’re delighted to have raised £3,500 for Headway Sussex in the knowledge that every penny will be put to really good use.

"I am already planning our next George Ide charity walk for Headway Sussex in a year’s time – hopefully we’ll tackle the full 100 miles of the South Downs Way over four days to raise even more money for this amazing local acquired brain injury charity.

Setting off from Washington Village at 9am on Saturday, June 25 the team of 25 had a couple of planned stops, plenty of flapjacks to keep them fueled and support from Headway Sussex along the way.

They arrived at Ditchling Beacon at 6pm on Saturday evening. Last week, Helen Canning, Headway Support Group Facilitator in West Sussex very gratefully received the cheque from Paul Fretwell on behalf of Headway Sussex.

Reflecting on the money raised, Jennie Musgrove, Chief Executive at Headway Sussex said: “Our link with George Ide is a brilliant example of a trusted partnership with a local firm who really understand the needs of people living with brain injury.

“We are desperate to start up a new Headway service linking with our West Sussex hospitals to liaise directly with patients and families.

“The funds raised can go towards this. It is what West Sussex members say is most needed.

“We also need to carry on our fundraising to be able to start up a wider service on the ground giving advice and support and offering more open access groups in the community.”