Chichester Legal Walk sees community raise funds for pro bono advice

Participants raised almost £2,000 for Citizens Advice Arun and Chichester and Citizens Advice Havant, in the event hosted by London Legal Support Trust.

Many local organisations got involved, including: Chichester Festival Theatre, Citizens Advice Arun & Chichester, Citizens Advice Havant, Edward Cooke Family Law, George Ide LLP, Glanvilles LLP, Irwin Mitchell, Kenny Solicitors, Kwabena Brenya, MacDonald Oates Solicitors LLP, MJR Solic itors, Pallant Chambers, Spring Law Limited, and the University of Chichester.

Deputy mayor Richard Plowman also showed his support by taking part.

More than 50 people took part in a ten-kilometre walk to raise funds for the provision of pro bono legal advice to some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

The demand for advice services, especially in the areas of debt, benefits and homelessness, has increased dramatically due to the pandemic and the cost of living crisis, making the need for funds more important than ever.

There is still time to donate, and you can do so by visiting: www.londonlegalsupporttrust.org.uk/our-events/walks-in-the-south-east/chichester-legal-walk-2022/.