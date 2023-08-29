The Liberal Democrats have announced their selection for the latest parliamentary candidate.

Midhurst district councillor and former events officer for Midhurst Town Council, Jess Brown-Fuller has been nominated as the parliamentary candidate for Chichester.

Jess will go up against on Conservative Gillian Keegan to represent Chichester at Westminster in January 2025.

Jess said: “When I talk to people across our area, the message is always the same: it feels like the country just isn’t working and that protests and pleas just fall on deaf ears with this Conservative government. I have a Cabinet position on the District Council - but I can see that so much of what impacts us locally actually gets decided at Westminster.

Jess Brown-Fuller in the Bishop's Palace Gardens in Chichester

“So, if I really want to make a positive difference to the people of Chichester, I can see that I need to be at Westminster, standing up and speaking out for them there.”

The Lib Dem’s have said that Jess’s campaign will cover a range of issues:

Fighting wrong development – Saying NO to speculative proposals, inadequate infrastructure, and unaffordable houses for local people

Protecting our area – Safeguarding our local rivers, harbour, Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and precious green spaces

City-centre regeneration – Pushing to restore Chichester as a vibrant place to live, work and play.

Standing up for our NHS – Fighting for local health services and to end the GP and dentist shortage.

Jess added: “People tell me they want a hard-working, visible and compassionate local MP who really knows and understands our area. I can promise that’s exactly what I’d be.”

A Lib Dem spokesperson said: “Jess has lived in the area since the 90s, graduating from the University of Chichester. She is bringing up her young family here and lives just round the corner from her mum. Jess is a Cabinet Member of Chichester District Council.

“A committed and compassionate member of her community, Jess created and delivered an innovative volunteer organisation during the pandemic, which was copied across the country and was recently recognised at Buckingham Palace.