Chichester man tragically dies in Thailand - fundraiser launched to bring him home

A fundraiser has been set up to support the family of Chichester man Buster Pelham, who tragically passed away suddenly in Thailand.

Buster’s close friend Harry Smith, also from Chichester, created the JustGiving page to help bring him home and support his loved ones as they face the devastating task of travelling abroad to manage his affairs.

A statement on the JustGiving page read: "We are raising money for our best mate Buster who tragically passed away suddenly in Thailand.

"The funds will be used to bring Buster home, to financially support his family whilst they have to travel out there to arrange his affairs and help pay for any further costs.

"As you all can imagine this will not be a cheap or simple process so any donations will be greatly appreciated to ease the pressure from his family while they deal with this difficult process."

Harry Smith described his friend as unforgettable. He said: "We are all completely devastated by this news. Buster was one in a million.

"We will never have another mate like our Buck!

"He touched so many people's lives across the world and is going to be so greatly missed."

The JustGiving appeal urges anyone who can to donate or share the page to help the family during such a difficult time.

At the time of writing, just over £10,000 has been raised, with £26,000 being the target.

You can find the JustGiving page with the following link: www.gofundme.com/f/bring-buster-home-and-support-for-family?cdn-cache=0