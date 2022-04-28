The inaugural event, which took place on 22 April, was attended by local residents and led by the Mayor of Chichester, Councillor John Hughes, who officially declared the park’s opening with the planting of a tree marked with a commemorative plaque.

The 40-acre plus country park has been named the ‘Platinum Jubilee Country Park’ in honour of Her Majesty’s 70 years of service, and was jointly created by new homes builders, Miller Homes and Vistry Group.

Over 13,000 trees have also been planted in the new park by the two housebuilders, encouraging new wildlife to settle and flourish, with the ambition of helping to future-proof the environment.

During the event, residents of Miller Homes’ Minerva Heights development where the park is situated, enjoyed complimentary drinks and live performances from the Chichester City band.

Outdoor celebrations were then followed by refreshments at the development’s four-bedroom Hampton-style showhome, where guests were given a guided tour and the opportunity to speak to local councillors about the future of the new community.

Tracey Forbes-Taylor, regional managing director of Miller Homes Southern, said: “The launch of Jubilee Country Park is the culmination of months of hard-work from our entire team, and the perfect way to celebrate their efforts.

"We’re incredibly proud to have been able to bring this plan to fruition, not only creating a peaceful green space for Chichester residents to enjoy but also helping neighbouring wildlife to thrive.

“Although a core ambition of this project was to commemorate Her Majesty the Queen’s 70 years of service and the history that embodies, the unveiling of the Jubilee Country Park is very much about the future - the future of our new Chichester community and the creation of a safe and healthy neighbourhood."

Mayor of Chichester, Councillor John Hughes, added: “I am delighted to declare open this splendid project to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee year of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, which provides a splendid green space for people to enjoy.

“Whether people use the area for exercise, quiet contemplation or to be at one with nature, it is a positive asset to the city”.

1. A plaque commemorating the opening of Chichester's new park. Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

2. A resident taking in the sights at the new park. Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

3. Views at the park. Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

4. Birds enjoying the new park. Photo: S Robards Photo Sales