Chichester Men's Shed awarded National Lottery grant
The Shed, based on Fishbourne Playing Field, will use the money to develop its premises and provide tools and equipment.
The Shed is described a a place for anyone, male or female, aged 18 or more to make stuff, make friends, learn and share skills, socialise in safe and friendly surroundings and have fun.
People may be socially excluded as a result of unemployment, financial hardship, bereavement or old age and physical or mental ill health and the Shed is there to provide them with a place to go and meet with others.
One Shedder recently said: "It's so nice to feel useful" and another, after the loss of his wife, added: "The Shed has changed my life."
The National Lottery Community Fund distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK.
Commenting on the funding award, Brian Bird, Chairman of Chichester Men's Shed said: "We're delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.
“Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to press on with our plans to furnish our social space for friendship, tea and chat and equip our workshops for woodwork and metalwork."