Chichester is set to pass ‘GO’ in style, as the West Sussex city has been named the winner of a nationwide competition to receive its very own official edition of the Monopoly board game.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement, made on Tuesday July 8 confirmed that the West Sussex city will soon be immortalised on its own customised board, a unique honour granted as part of Monopoly’s 90th anniversary celebrations.

To mark the milestone, twenty UK cathedral cities were invited to compete for the chance to land a bespoke version of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester emerged victorious, securing its place in Monopoly history and continuing a long-standing tradition that has seen cities around the globe reimagined in board game form.

Mr Monopoly joined up with some of the key figures in the West Sussex city to announce a Chichester edition of the board game.

The new Chichester edition will swap the familiar London streets for local landmarks, institutions, and cultural highlights, offering residents and visitors the chance to buy, sell, and build on some of the city's most iconic locations.

At the event John Keen-Tomlinson, from Winning Moves UK said: “This one’s scheduled for release in March 2026. We’ve found that the Easter holiday period is a great time — not just to celebrate Chichester, when the weather’s hopefully good, but also to give holidaymakers the chance to explore the game.

“When it comes to developing the game, we’ve opened up a suggestions mailbox at [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The local public can send in their ideas there. Our team will be reviewing everything that comes through, and that will help guide us in shaping the board.”

The public wanted to get a snap of the Monopoly man!

“We want to hear from residents about what they consider the boundaries of Chichester to be, which landmarks they love, local heritage sites, and even just their favourite experiences.”

“The Community Chest cards will be made Chichester-specific, so we’d love to hear personal stories, traditions, or anything that truly captures the spirit of the city. It’s all about making the game feel local and authentic.”

“We always look for areas in the UK with strong civic pride, rich heritage, and natural beauty — and Chichester ticks all those boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People really seem proud to live here, and with its cathedral, heritage sites, and seaside appeal, it’s the kind of place where Monopoly always does well.

"It’s also just a lovely place to walk around, which helps bring the board to life.”