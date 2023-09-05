Chichester MP Gillian Keegan apologises after being caught swearing over 'crumbling schools' row

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan has apologised this week after being recorded swearing about the school concrete crisis.

In the moments after an interview on the crumbling schools crisis with ITV News yesterday, (Monday, September 4), the Chichester MP and education secretary was recorded asking the reporter: “Does anyone ever say ‘you know what, you’ve done a f****** good job because everyone else is sat on their a**** and done nothing. No signs of that, no?”

The interview had ended but Mrs Keegan's microphone was still on and the ITV News camera was still recording.

The clip has gained widespread attention after going viral on social media and as the front-page lead for several national newspapers.

Mrs Keegan issued this apology on social media following the backlash.

She said: "I’m sorry for my off the cuff remark and choice language earlier. I know parents are concerned. I’ve been working non-stop to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

"Most schools aren’t affected, but those that are have been contacted directly and will receive rapid support and funding to keep children safe and minimise disruption to their learning.”

In a later interview with Sky News, she said the outburst came as she vented her irritation at a journalist’s questions.

Chichester MP and education secretary Gillian Keegan