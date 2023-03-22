Chichester MP Gillian Keegan believes that Southern Water’s proposals to help tackle the discharge into Chichester Harbour a ‘step in the right direction.’

Gillian (left) met with some of the team at the Chichester Harbour Conservancy last month to get a better understanding of the situation around the Harbour.

Amongst the new steps being considered by the water company are state-of-the-art ultraviolet treatment facilities in sites near the Harbour, as well as further sewer relining projects to prevent discharges occurring in the first place.

December and January saw more than 700 hours of discharges into Chichester Harbour, a situation Mrs Keegan called “hugely concerning” in her initial letter to Southern Water Chief Executive, Lawrence Gosden.

The impact of discharges into Chichester’s waters has been a persistent concern of local residents in recent years, with increased monitoring of sewer networks shedding new light on the practice. Combined Sewer Overflows (CSOs), the point at where most discharges occur, were first introduced into Britain’s sewer system during the Victorian times, as a mechanism for coping with periods of overcapacity during times of increased rainfall and groundwater infiltration.

Mrs Keegan said: “As well as more transparent monitoring, there are two things I’ve made clear I want to see made a priority in Southern Water’s next wave of capital spending: UV treatment facilities in more of the discharge points around the Harbour and better sealing of the network.

"Preventing discharges in the first place is obviously the priority, however, and modern sealing is absolutely critical in ensuring network capacity isn’t exceeded through groundwater infiltration. “

In a new development, Southern Water have suggested they are open to looking at the changes.

In their latest position statement, Mr Gosden has stated the company will “consider options to capture more spot samples for prolonged spills in the future”, with UV treatment facilities around Shellfish Waters (like Chichester Harbour) and further sewer relining projects amongst the solutions being explored for their next Asset Management Plan, ‘AMP8’.”

If agreed with regulators, Environment Agency and OFWAT, the measures could form part of Southern Water’s upcoming investment plans for 2025 to 2030.

