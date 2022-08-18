Chichester MP Gillian Keegan 'hugely impressed' by family business Sky Park Farm

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP hosted her team for a working lunch in The Grazing Rooms at the farm to bid farewell to a member of staff, who is leaving to join the University of Chichester to be a lecturer of law, and to welcome two new employees joining the constituency office as caseworkers.

While there, the team executive head chef, Matt Crow and operations director, Ryan Grant, updated them on the progress of the business.

Mrs Keegan’s team were impressed to learn that more than 80 per cent of the ingredients for the food were sourced from local Sussex, Hampshire, and Surrey suppliers.

Ryan Grant, operations director; Gillian Keegan, MP; Matt Crow, executive head chef.

Matt went onto explain his passion to support local producers, with 40 per cent of the food available both in the Grazing Rooms and Farm Shop, Deli and Butcher sourced from within 30 miles.

It has been just over a year since Mrs Keegan opened the Visitor Experience Centre in May 2021, so she was keen to see progress and learn about developments that have taken place.After lunch, Glyn Ingram, head deer keeper, took the team around the Farm Experience.

Glyn shared his passion for deer and education - from specifics relating to deer farming to the important health benefits of venison, and the delivery of venison from farm to fork.

Glyn also explained deer husbandry and estate management and shared his vision to build the Visitor Experience now that the infrastructure for the Farm Experience is nearing completion.

Mrs Keegan meeting the deer on the farm with Glyn Ingram, head deer keeper and Ryan Grant, operations director.

Mrs Keegan said, “I was hugely impressed by how far Sky Park has come in such a short time.

"The whole day was wonderful, especially the delicious venison, which must be one of the shortest field-to-fork journeys.

"I learned so much from Glyn about the deer, and I am so grateful to their team for ensuring my team had such a great day out.”

CEO, Danielle Dunfield, said: “Sky Park is a wonderful example of how traditionally rural industries offer incredible days out.