Chichester MP Gillian Keegan praises additional SEND provision in city

The MP for Chichester has praised the approval of plans for additional classroom space at Fordwater School, which will increase the number of local special school places available.

Gillian Keegan, the Member of Parliament for Chichester

Fordwater caters to students with a variety of severe and complex learning needs from across the area, from ages two to 19.

Following growing demand for places, Headteacher Sophie Clarke and the Fordwater team began putting together plans for an additional teaching space to be created nearby. The satellite site, located on the grounds of Chichester High School, will provide new specialist teaching spaces for Fordwater’s older students, aged between 14 and 19 years.

Following a decision from the Department for Education, those plans have been given the go-ahead.

Mrs Keegan said’: “This is really positive news for Fordwater and for SEND provision in Chichester, and I know many parents locally will welcome the announcement.