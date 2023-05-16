Chichester MP Gillian Keegan presses for emergency funding for Midhurst businesses

Gillian Keegan has reached out to Midhurst business to make a case for ‘emergency funding’ following the impact of a huge fire which forced the closure of North Street in March.

The Chichester MP said she is hoping to work with Midhurst businesses to help her make a case for emergency funding to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Ahead of a meeting with the department, she has asked businesses on North Street to share the facts and figures setting out the impacts the fire, and subsequent closure of North Street, have had on them over the last two months.

The historic Angel Inn in North Street, and neighbouring businesses and homes, were destroyed when a fire broke out on March 15. The 400-year-old coaching inn was almost entirely destroyed with the fire just leaving the frontage.

Gillian Keegan, the Member of Parliament for Chichester (left), has today asked Midhurst businesses to work with her to deliver a case for potential funding support.

North Street has been shut ever since causing significant damage to the town’s local economy with some owners reporting losses of up to 90 per cent of their revenue.

Gillian said: “This fire has had a devastating impact on the local community, and getting North Street back open is absolutely a priority. The SDNPA is taking the lead on this as the planning authority for the area, but I made it clear in my meeting with Trevor Beattie [the CEO of the SDNPA] on Wednesday that we need to keep everything on the table to get us Midhurst back on its feet as soon as possible.”

Whilst that work continues, the MP has made it her focus to try and get local business owners the support they need.

On Thursday, May 11, South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) appointed a contractor to ensure the fire-damaged listed buildings are safely and legally secured. This will then allow the road to be reopened in both directions.

Last month, Gillian wrote to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, highlighting the ‘desperate’ plight of local businesses in Midhurst and demanding an urgent meeting to explore sources of Government funding that might be made available.