Chichester MP Gillian Keegan has fallen victim to hackers after her Twitter account was apparently taken over.

The education secretary’s profile picture on Twitter was briefly changed to show the face of Elon Musk, who bought the social network in October.

Mrs Keegan’s profile picture, banner, and biography section have now all been erased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her account was targeted on Christmas Day and hackers began posting crypto currency promotional Tweets although many Tweets have now been deleted.

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan was targeted by hackers this week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Keegan’s office has bee approached for further comment.