The education secretary’s profile picture on Twitter was briefly changed to show the face of Elon Musk, who bought the social network in October.
Mrs Keegan’s profile picture, banner, and biography section have now all been erased.
Her account was targeted on Christmas Day and hackers began posting crypto currency promotional Tweets although many Tweets have now been deleted.
Mrs Keegan’s office has bee approached for further comment.
The hacking comes as more than 400m user’s data was stolen from the site by cybercriminals this week.