Chichester MP Gillian Keegan's Twitter account hacked

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan has fallen victim to hackers after her Twitter account was apparently taken over.

By Joe Stack
27 minutes ago
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 11:44am

The education secretary’s profile picture on Twitter was briefly changed to show the face of Elon Musk, who bought the social network in October.

Mrs Keegan’s profile picture, banner, and biography section have now all been erased.

Her account was targeted on Christmas Day and hackers began posting crypto currency promotional Tweets although many Tweets have now been deleted.

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan was targeted by hackers this week
Mrs Keegan’s office has bee approached for further comment.

The hacking comes as more than 400m user’s data was stolen from the site by cybercriminals this week.