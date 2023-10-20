Chichester MP says Tory losses in Tamworth and Mid-Bedfordshire "do not show a swing to Labour"
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a sequence of historic victories, Labour wrested Tamworth and Mid-Bedfordshire from the Tory party earlier today (October 20), setting two new records as they did.
A first-ever win in Mid Bedfordshire saw Labour set a record for the biggest numerical majority overturned in a UK by-election since 1945, while their win in Tamworth – in which they overthrew a 42.6 per cent majority – marks one of their biggest over the Conservatives since the Second World War.
It seemed to be a watershed day for Starmer’s party bit Conservative MP Gillian Keegan ITV that this does not point to a swing for Labour. Rather, she said the results suggest Conservative voters simply didn’t turn out for the elections: “There was no real love for Labour. People stayed at home and what people want is for us to focus on the five priorities. We have to show, we have to deliver,” she said.
“We still have to demonstrate to them that it’s worth them getting out of their house and voting Conservative like they usually do.”
“If you look at the details, this did not show a swing to Labour, it showed Conservative voters not coming out.”
Although the Education Secretary insists the wins are less significant than they appear, Labour has doubled down on the results, and party leader Keir Starmer said they are a “game changer”.
"These are very very important victories for us,” he told the BBC. “Each of these results is extraordinary and this is history in the making.
"After 13 years of failure and decline I think people are looking for a change.”
That message was echoed by new MP Sarah Edwards who, harnessing the momentum from her historic win in Tamworth, called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to declare a General Election. Speaking to the BBC, she insisted voters had turned out for Labour, rather than simply voting against the Conservatives: “I think we won it by putting forward a really positive vision for Tamworth (…) this is a historic victory.”