Chichester mum in bid to raise £10,000 for life-changing EEG machine at St Richard's hospital

A Chichester mum has embarked on a quest to install a life-changing EEG machine after her two-year-old daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy last year.

Michaela Glynn, 32, said the machine could make a huge difference not only to her own daughter’s quality of life, but to patients all over Sussex.

Currently, the only Sussex Hospital with an EEG machine – which is used to detect and measure epileptic seizures, helping doctors make informed decisions about patient care – is in Brighton, meaning some West Sussex patients are at the mercy of trains and buses when it comes to getting the care they need.

"It would make a huge difference to us,” Mrs Glynn said. “When I travelled with Elodie to Brighton she was actually in epileptic status when we got there – which can be life threatening. It’s not the easiest place to travel to, it’s expensive to travel there – if we had it in Chichester it would save so many people from going through that. Chichester could serve everywhere, and it could take the pressure off of Brighton, it would be massive.

Michaela and her daughter Elodie

“Elodie’s two now, and I want to be the kind of mum that makes a difference. When she’s older, I want her to know, to understand that together we made a huge difference for people with Alzheimers and epilepsy and conditions like that.”

Michaela added that the moment doctors diagnosed her daughter with epilepsy was one of the strangest and most difficult moments in her life. “It was absolutely terrifying. I almost didn’t believe it, I thought they must have got it wrong – that it must have been someone else – she is the funniest, sweetest little girl, you just don’t want to think about it.”

Although she’s secured permission to fundraise from The University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, the organisation which owns and operates St Richard’s Hospital, if Michaela is going to make her dream a reality, she is going to have to raise £10,000 herself. It's a big ask, but the mother of three has got this far and she’s not interested in giving up now. So, in a bid to make the money, she’s organised a huge raffle, with prizes from businesses from all over Chichester, including horse riding at West Wittering Beach, vouchers for local eateries, fruit hampers and yoga classes.

To take part, get in touch with Micheala directly on Facebook or via email ([email protected]). Tickets cost £5 a strip and will be drawn on Epilepsy Awareness Day (March 26). She asked that anyone looking to make large donations to contact the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust directly, via [email protected], with the words ‘EEG donation’ in the subject line.

Any monies raised over and above the £10,000 goal will go towards essentials like anti-suffocation pillows, alarms and monitors for epileptic patients.

Whatever happens from here, though, the Chichester mum has nothing but praise for the care team at St Richard’s hospital, who she said have been supportive in the extreme: “the team at Chichester has been amazing. They saved my daughter’s life and I am grateful for everything they’ve done. Their pediatric team is top-notch.”