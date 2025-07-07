Chichester named second least stressful place to move to in the UK, according to study

Chichester has been named one of the least stressful places in the UK to move to, according to a new study.

The study, published in July 2025, analysed factors such as van hire availability, access to self-storage facilities, the proportion of chain-free housing, and the supply of short-term rentals and homes for sale. Each city was scored out of 100, with Chichester earning an impressive 80, a score that placed it just behind Salford, and level with Cambridge.

The research was conducted to highlight not just the cost of moving, but the everyday challenges that can make or break the experience.

In a statement released with the findings, Matthew Wallace, a moving expert at Pay Less for Storage, explained that the aim was to spotlight the ‘real, practical stuff’ that determines whether a move runs smoothly or becomes a logistical headache.

Wallace added: “We wanted to look at what really makes moving house a nightmare… and it’s not just the cost. It’s the faff. Can you actually get a van when you need one? Is there storage nearby if your dates don’t line up? How many properties are chain-free so you’re not stuck waiting on someone else?”

These are the kinds of considerations that helped elevate Chichester in the rankings.

According to the data, the city offers a favourable balance between available services and population size.

For movers, this means fewer people competing for the same limited resources, a detail that can ease pressure during the high-demand summer period.

While Chichester is often praised for its historic charm, coastal proximity, and access to green spaces, this new ranking points to the more practical side of why the city continues to attract new residents.

The study suggests that the infrastructure supporting house moves is well-developed for a place of its size, helping to reduce delays, uncertainty, and last-minute scrambles.

In a season when moving costs in the UK average over £14,000, practical factors like van availability or access to short-term lets can make a major difference. The research highlights that cities like Chichester, where such services are relatively more accessible, tend to offer a less stressful experience overall.

The methodology behind the findings used a combination of Google Maps data and listings from platforms such as Zoopla and AirDNA, providing a composite picture of each city’s ‘move-friendliness’.

Chichester’s high score across multiple categories suggests it is well equipped to support people through what is often a disruptive life event.

The full study, including the national rankings and methodology, is available on the Pay Less for Storage website at paylessforstorage.co.uk.