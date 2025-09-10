Chichester nature reserve named one of England's best 'hidden gems'

Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images.

The Kingley Vale nature reserve, in Chichester, has been named of England's best ‘hidden gems’ by outdoor clothing brand Millets.

It came fourth on a list of the country’s most gorgeous spots, alongside spots like Embleton Bay in Northumberland, Porth Joke in Cornwall, and Box Hill in Surrey.

Kingley Vale, which is home to some of the oldest living trees in Britain, was awarded a 4.75 average rating, representing averages pulled from Google and TripAdvisor reviews.

But the nature reserve, which is also known for the bronze age burial mounds on the summit of Bow Hill, is just one of the UK’s countless hidden beauty spots.

Sam Chadwick, blog author and outdoor enthusiast at Millets, said: “The UK is full of beautiful locations, and in recent years, more people have discovered the benefits of spending time outdoors. We have collated our ultimate hidden gems list, revealing the highest rated hidden gems that are completely free to enjoy.

“Preparation is key when it comes to visiting any area of the UK, especially during the transitional months between Summer and Autumn, where the weather can be unpredictable. Packing waterproof clothing and taking lightweight layers that can be put on or taken off depending on the temperature is a good idea. Walkers should also wear supportive footwear when visiting sites with uneven and muddy terrain. This helps to reduce the risk of injury, or of tripping over uneven footpaths/”

“You must also leave any place you visit exactly as you found it. Take any rubbish and equipment, such as camping chairs or wind breaks, home with you and be respectful of any wildlife and other people around you.”